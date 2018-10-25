Sundaywalksnwags

A new local group called #Sundaywalknwags is set to launch on Sunday 4th November. Barking Mad South Lakes and Active Cumbria, part of Cumbria County Council have teamed up to bring a new ‘Walking for Health’ group to Kendal with a waggy twist!

Walks will take place on the 1st Sunday of every month for 60-90 minutes, followed by an optional tea/coffee in a dog friendly café in Kendal. The first walk starts on Sunday 4th November, 10am meet at Kendal Library, and everyone is welcome with or without a furry friend! (please note only well-behaved dogs on leads).

See https://www.barkingmad.uk.com/local/cumbria/south-lakes/ for more information.