Stefan Orlowski, 31, was brought up in Ulverston and completed his masters in fine art at Wimbledon College of Art in 2012. After a few years in London he moved back to Cumbria and now rents a studio at Art Gene in Barrow-in-Furness. He paints distinctive figurative and landscape pieces in watercolour and oils and does some teaching.
Stefan’s work has been shown in London and Cumbria and he was shortlisted in The Sunday Times Watercolour Competition 2016