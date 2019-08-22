Stay in Style Competition

The team at Absoluxe Suites is offering one lucky reader the chance to win an overnight stay at the high-end accommodation in an exclusive competition.

The prize is a luxury one-night stay for two adults in The Oasis, the largest of the four Absoluxe Suites, which has its own private hot tub and separate media lounge.

The winner will receive complimentary drinks and snacks and the following morning will be able to choose from a Continental hamper breakfast delivered to the door or a cooked breakfast at the nearby AA-rosette rated The Sun Inn.



Located in the heart of historic Kirkby Lonsdale, Absoluxe Suites has been developed by the owners of two of the area’s best known specialist interiors companies. Tim and Carol Burrow, of smart technology experts Majik House and Phil and Zuzi Armstrong from Aquajade Bathrooms, have years of experience in their respective fields. Using their combined talents they’ve created luxurious interiors with designer bathrooms and the very latest technology at Absoluxe Suites.

There are four suites, themed for the four corners of the earth. The Columbus is inspired by New World America; The Parisian has a romantic look and feel; The Orient has South Asian design influences with a red and black colour scheme and The Oasis is spacious and calm with a bold colour palette and animal-themed accessories.

Sally Proctor has been responsible for designing the interiors and as artist-in-residence for Absoluxe Suites has created bespoke artwork on display throughout the property.



