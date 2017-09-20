Published on September 20th, 2017 |
by Cumbria Life
0
The prince and the showground
Picking up a packet of Higginsons of Grange sausages, presenting the champion upland sheep trophy and sampling Kendal Mint Cake Vodka were all in a day’s work for Prince Charles when he paid his first visit to Westmorland County Show.
His Royal Highness arrived by helicopter and spent about three-and-a-half hours at the show. Guided around the showfield at Crooklands, near Kendal, by Westmorland County Agricultural Society chief executive Christine Knipe and show president John Geldard, the Prince spent time in the food hall, sampling Howgill Fellside ice cream from Sedbergh, buying a packet of Westmorland sausages from Stuart Higginson and his daughter, Lisa, chatting to Lisa Smith of Kendal’s Ginger Bakers about her recovery from 2015’s floods and trying the smoked venison from HMP Haverigg Smokery.