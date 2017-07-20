August

On top of the world

Jubilation greeted the news that the Lake District has finally been granted World Heritage Site status. The announcement in Krakow last month was the culmination of a three-year campaign, and the third time the national park had bid for UNESCO recognition.

 

    Cattle grazing in the fields at Wasdale Head.
    This picture, taken in 2013, is featured in Cumbria Life
    picture editor Phil Rigby’s book Portrait of Cumbria, out now.
    CLICK HERE

 


