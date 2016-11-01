FEBRUARY ISSUE ON SALE NOW

Cumbria Life Food & Drink Awards

Celebrate our food stars

This year’s Cumbria Life Food & Drink Awards are back and are set to be the most competitive yet.

With new businesses opening and increasingly high standards across the sector, the awards for the best restaurants, pubs, chefs, products and retailers are expected to be strongly contested.

The 2017 awards, to be held on Thursday, March 30, will again take place at Kendal College with Michelin-starred chefs, producers and some of the industry’s most respected and best known figures expected to be in attendance.

THE 2017 CATEGORIES

Restaurant of the Year

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded for the most outstanding dining experience, plus innovation and development in 2016

Shortlist: Compiled by judges, aided by reader nominations. No entry form is required from restaurants.

The Winner: Decided following dining visit/s by one or more judges.

Best Casual Dining Restaurant

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded to the most oustanding or casual dining venue, local restaurant, or bistro

Shortlist: Compiled by judges aided by reader nominations. No entry form is required from restaurants.

The Winner: Decided following dining visit/s by one or more judges.

Dining Pub of the Year

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded for the most outstanding restaurant-style dining experience in a pub or pub-restaurant, plus innovation and development in 2016.

Shortlist: Compiled by judges aided by reader nominations. No entry form is required from dining pubs.

The Winner: Decided following dining visit/s by one or more judges.

Food & Drink Pub of the Year

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded for the most outstanding food, drink, and overall atmosphere in a traditional pub environment, plus innovation and development in 2016.

Shortlist: Compiled by judges aided by reader nominations. No entry form is required from pubs.

The Winner: Decided following dining visit/s by one or more judges.

Chef of the Year

No Nominations Required

Awarded to the chef who has demonstrated outstanding success and/or development during 2016.

Shortlist: Compiled by judges from the judging of the restaurant categories and from other sources.

The Winner: Judges may make further dining visits or request information from the owner/manager and/or the chef.

Café of the Year

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded for the most outstanding food, drink, and atmosphere in a café, café bar, traditional tea shop, or contemporary coffee house, plus innovation and development in 2016.

Shortlist: Compiled by judges aided by reader nominations. No entry form required from cafés.

The Winner: Decided following visit/s by one or more judges.

Best Specialist Food Retailer

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded for the most outstanding specialist shop such as a butcher, baker, cheese shop, confectioner; or a deli, farm shop, or general retailer specialising in local produce.

Shortlist: Compiled by judges aided by reader nominations. No entry form required from retailers.

The Winner: Decided following visit/s by one or more judges.

Food Producer of the Year

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded for the most outstanding food producer. Judged on business success, development and innovation in 2016.

Entries required: Business owners/managers must submit an online entry.

Shortlist and winner: Decided by judges from business entries.

Deadline extended to 9am Monday January 23

Drink Producer of the Year

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Awarded for the most outstanding drink producer. Judged on business success, development and innovation in 2016.

Entries required: Business owners/managers must submit an online entry.

Shortlist and winner: Decided by judges from business entries.

Special Awards>

Deadline extended to 9am Monday January 23

SPECIAL AWARDS

The Food & Farming Award

Reader Nominations Accepted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

For the year’s outstanding food and farming personality/achievement.

The winner: Special award decided by the judges aided by reader nominations and industry consultation. There will be no shortlist published for this award.

Best Newcomer

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

For the year’s outstanding new business or personality in the Cumbrian food and drink industry.

Shortlist and winner: Decided by judges from all reader nominations and finalists from across all categories. No entry form is required.

The Outstanding Service Award

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

For the most outstanding service experienced by the judges, or as demonstrated by volume and quality of reader nominations.

Shortlist and winner: Decided by judges from all reader nominations and finalists from across all categories. No entry form is required.

Rising Star Award

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

Special award recognising new talent in any field of the food and drink sector.

Shortlist and winner: Decided by judges aided by reader nominations across all categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Reader Nominations Wanted! – Click here to nominate your favourite

For lifetime contribution to Cumbrian food and drink. Reader and judges’ nominations. No entry required.

The winner: Special award decided by the judges. There will be no shortlist for this award.

Outstanding Contribution

Judges’ highest award of the night for outstanding contribution to Cumbrian food and drink.

The winner: Decided by the judges, from among the entire industry, whether nominated in the 2017 awards categories or not.

HOW IT WORKS

Reader nominations

Cumbria Life readers can nominate their favourites in most of the categories by clicking here. Your opinions will inform the shortlisting and judging process. Let us know your Cumbrian favourites who deserve more recognition, as well as places that already win awards.

This is not an online poll – we want quality testimonials.

Online entry for businesses



Two of this year’s awards require an online entry form to be submitted by business entrants. The other finalists are chosen by the judges, informed by reader nominations and other sources. Awards requiring online entry are Food Producer of the Year and Drink Producer of the Year.

Sponsor an award

To sponsor a category in the 2017 Cumbria Life Food and Drink Awards contact Cumbria Life sales director Jonathan Nagle on 07501 727528 or email jonathan.nagle@cumbrialife.co.uk.

The sponsorship package covers the January, February, March, April and May editions of Cumbria Life, digital activity, social media, and the awards event and dinner.