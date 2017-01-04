January foolowing_the-_dream_l

Following the dream

Following the dream

Illustrator and printmaker Ray Ogden worked in London at Conran Associates then ‘as a designer by day’ – for BBC TV – and ‘an illustrator by night’.In 1990 he moved to Cumbria, lecturing at Glasgow School of Art and Cumbria Institute of the Arts while continuing his own work. He lives in Culgaith with his Japanese wife Yuko and daughter Sophie and belongs to Cumbria Printmakers,
Culgaith Artists and Eden Valley Artistic Network


