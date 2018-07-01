Cumbria Life Food & Drink Awards 2019 – Open for entry!

The food and drink industry’s biggest night of the year is returning.

The 2019 Cumbria Life Food & Drink Awards, in association with Armstrong Watson, and supported by Kendal College and Booths, take place on Thursday March 21 at Kendal College .

The awards have been refreshed for 2019 with an all-new judging panel of industry experts which has been assembled to choose the shortlists and winners across 15 categories (See below).

Businesses, managers or individuals may enter themselves or nominate someone else. Cumbria Life readers are also invited to nominate their favourites in any category for the Readers’ Choice award.

Online nominations/entries close on Friday Jan 4, 2018.

Shortlists of finalists in all categories will be decided by the judges based on a combination of reader nominations, business entries, personal and industry knowledge, and published awards, ratings, reviews and accreditations.

Finalists will be announced the week commencing Monday January 28.

To decide the winners, judges may request further information from finalists, or undertake further visits.

To sponsor a category please contact Caroline Dean, business development and sponsorship manager, on 01228 612627 or 07753 811684. The sponsorship package covers the January, February, March, April and May editions of Cumbria Life, digital activity, social media, and the awards event and dinner.

The 2019 categories