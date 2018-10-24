Cumbria Life Culture Awards 2019 – Open for entry

24th October 2018

Artists and arts organisations across the county are being invited to enter the third Cumbria Life Culture Awards.

The prestigious celebration of Cumbria’s vibrant arts scene will take place on Tuesday, February 5 at Theatre by the Lake in Keswick in a special evening of awards presentations and live performance, hosted again by writer, broadcaster and Cumbria Life columnist Stuart Maconie.

There are 16 awards covering visual and performing arts, design, craft, writing, venues, events and organisations, plus special awards to be announced on the night.

For more information on how to enter please visit the Cumbria Life Culture Awards entry page.

 

 

