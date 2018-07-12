Creating the perfect holiday escape

Christopher and Linda Kilmurry have transformed their 18th century house in the Eden Valley into the perfect escape for themselves and others to enjoy. Two years ago, the couple drew a circle on a map of Cumbria to search for their ideal house in their perfect location.

Today, Glen Bank in Brampton near Appleby is testament to their determination to find exactly what they wanted and also to their flair for interior design.

Christopher and Linda, both creatives who studied at London’s St Martins School of Art in their early 20s, have fused old and new in the large beamed village house which was originally built in 1755.

Glen Bank is a fascinating mix of ideas and styles which sit comfortably together. For instance, the sitting room (originally a kitchen) features an original range and spice cupboard while the newly-built orangery boasts a contemporary lantern roof complete with fans.

The couple, both aged 60, bought the house with a view to retiring to Cumbria where they holidayed at least three times a year. For the moment, they are still only living here sporadically as Christopher, who has worked as an artist and as a management consultant, has just launched a new career as an author and senior TV executive.

So while the couple continue to live in Cheltenham, they holiday let Glen Bank, blocking out the weeks they covet for themselves.

The house has been furnished and decorated to the highest standard and has been awarded Visit England’s highest rating – 5 Star Gold. The property was highly recommended in this year’s Cumbria Tourism Awards.

“I fell in love with the character and charm of the house,” says Linda.

www.glenbankcumbria.co.uk

The full version of this feature appeared in the June issue of Cumbria Life

