Ceramics inspired by the landscape

Miles-Moore Ceramics opened in 2016 in a converted cow byre on Foulstone Farm at Lupton, near Kirkby Lonsdale, soon after Martin, a potter of international standing, returned to ceramics following a gap of 20-plus years. It’s in a beautiful part of the world where three counties meet and the Lune Valley, Lake District, and Yorkshire Dales provide powerful inspiration.

Very different in style, Martin and Siobhan’s work is imbued with the shapes, textures and colours of the landscape and they both incorporate stone, slate and other local materials into their glazes and finishes.

Martin, 59, specialises in wheel-thrown and hand-built tea bowls and in bespoke fine dining ware for restaurants and private clients. His Japanese influenced work “demonstrates my love of the shibui principle of simple, subtle and unobtrusive beauty”.

Siobhan, 47, creates globular microcosms – ceramic sculptures reflecting landscape through freeform skylines and glowing from within from precious metal finishes – and also makes large, hand built vases. “My work is about how we explore the world, a sense of what makes us human and keeps us safe. What you see on the outside is not what you see on the inside.”

The studio’s association with hotelier Andrew Wildsmith – owner of Hipping Hall near Kirkby Lonsdale, Forest Side at Grasmere and The Ryebeck at Bowness-on-Windermere and his chefs – began in 2016 and, working with Hipping Hall’s head chef, Oli Martin, Martin designed new crockery for the hotel, delivering more than 900 pieces in April last year.

The fireplace in Hipping Hall’s dining room was once a forge and the large microcosm is glazed with haematite (iron ore) from the former Florence Mine at Egremont and has copper leaf inside.

The studio also works with The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside and Blue Smoke on the Bay at Low Wood Bay, Windermere.

milesmooreceramics.com

The full version of this feature appeared in the May 2018 edition of Cumbria Life.