2018 Food & Drink Awards

Best Food Retailer

Awarded to the most outstanding specialist shop such as a butcher, baker, cheese shop, confectioner; or a deli, farm shop, or general retailer specialising in local produce.

Best Food Trader

A new award for mobile businesses, stalls and catering companies; this category is for businesses that provide the best food served without a bricks-and-mortar restaurant or retail premises.

Best Food Producer

Awarded to the most outstanding food producer of the year. Judged on business success, development and innovation in 2017.

Best Drink Producer

Awarded to the most outstanding drink producer. Judged on business success, development and innovation in 2017.

Best New Product

Awarded to the most outstanding new food or drink product launched in 2017 from a Cumbria-based business. Judged on product innovation and quality, launch impact, and business success.

Best Food Initiative

A new award for projects, ventures, schemes and charities of all kinds, which work with food to help benefit people, communities or the industry. Judged on product innovation and quality, launch impact, and business success.

